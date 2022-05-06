49 seconds ago

Brand new market in Barton-upon-Humber to encourage local shopping

It will be held monthly
Following the success of Barton FoodFest earlier this year, Barton-upon-Humber will be holding regular markets for the first time ever. | Photo: North Lincolnshire Council

For the first time ever, Barton-upon-Humber will have its own regular market, allowing residents to buy food and handmade gifts from local suppliers.

The market will take place from 8.30am to 2pm on the first Saturday of every month across the Market Place and George Street in the North Lincolnshire town.

However, there will be no market on Saturday, June 4 due to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

It will be held in the King Street area of the town, as well as Market Place. | Photo: North Lincolnshire Council

Visitors will be able to choose from a variety of local stallholders, selling everything from locally sourced food to unique home decor.

It comes following a successful Barton FoodFest earlier this year, which saw traders sell out in a matter of hours, and it is hoped the addition of a regular market will continue to boost the local economy.

It is the first time that Barton-upon-Humber will have regular market stalls. | Photo: North Lincolnshire Council

Councillor Carl Sherwood, cabinet member for safer, stronger communities: rural, said: “I know many residents will be as thrilled as I am to see a brand-new monthly market open in Barton-upon-Humber.

“As the crowds that flocked to the FoodFest in March showed, there is a real appetite for locally sourced, quality products in North Lincolnshire.

“I’d call on local people to shop local and support the stallholders and businesses on our doorstep – they are the lifeblood of our economy and take enormous pride, not just in their wonderful products, but in their customer service too.”

Any businesses that are interested in taking up a stall spot at Barton Market should email [email protected].