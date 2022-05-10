Person hospitalised after Grimsby crash between motorbike and e-scooter

Humberside Police are investigating a crash in Grimsby, after a person was left injured in a collision between a motorbike and an e-scooter.

The incident took place at the junction of Carnforth Crescent and Cromer Avenue just after 7pm on Monday, May 9, with a green Yamaha motorbike colliding with an electric scooter.

One person was taken to hospital for treatment, having suffered injuries to their leg and collarbone, and Humberside Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

If you have any information, call 101 and quote incident number 500 of May 9.

It is currently illegal to ride an e-scooter on Grimsby roads and pavements, with Scunthorpe being the only place in Greater Lincolnshire to be included in trials for rental schemes of the electronic vehicles.

They can only be used on private land if privately owned, and the only ones allowed on public roads are rented vehicles as part of government-backed trials.

It has been suggested that using e-scooters on the footway can land you a £50 fine, while you will get £100 and six driving licence penalty points for using a mobile phone or riding through a red light.