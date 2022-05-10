Local women’s group to hold candlelit vigil for Sleaford murder victim
It will be held this weekend
A candlelit vigil has been arranged in Sleaford for local woman Diana Gabaliene, who died in a murder-suicide incident earlier this month.
Diana, 33, was found dead in a property on George Street on Sunday, May 1 along with 40-year-old man Deividas Gabalis, after police were called to the area following reports of two people being injured.
An initial post-mortem examination showed Diana had died from strangulation, while Deividas’ death is believed to have been self-inflicted, as Lincolnshire Police are treating the incident as a murder-suicide.
The Sleaford community was heartbroken by the tragedy. Flowers and candles have been left outside the property in question, and now a candlelit vigil is being organised in the town.
It has been arranged by the Sleaford Women’s Safety Group and will take place at 8.30pm on Sunday, May 15, with members of the community encouraged to join with their own candles to pay respect to Diana Gabaliene.
A donation bucket will collect money for the fundraiser to support Diana’s children which was set up in light of her tragic passing. The GoFundMe page now stands at £11,300 at the time of reporting.
The vigil will be held on the green next to Sleaford Leisure Centre, and has been organised with permission from Diana’s friends and family.