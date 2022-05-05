Picnic Social coming to Lincoln Castle this summer

And dogs are welcome for the first two days!

Lincoln Castle is in for a summer of local food stalls, music and (hopefully) sunshine when the Picnic Social arrives in the city this July.

Picnic Social, according to the event website, is “a summer gathering of the likeminded celebrating food, culture and community”, and it will be in Lincoln from Saturday, July 23 to Sunday, August 7 this year.

Situated in the heart of Lincoln Castle, it will offer some of the finest produce in the East Midlands by day, before moonlighting as a lively summer session in the evenings, with craft beers, spirits and various cuisines.

Entry will be free, with the Picnic Social running from 10am to 5pm each day it is in Lincoln for.

Visitors will be able to picnic on the grounds while also sampling food and drink stalls, selling produce such as bread, cheese, cakes and street food.

As well as this, the castle gates will remain open until 11pm on July 23 and 24, Thursday, July 28 to Sunday, July 31, and Thursday, August 4 to Sunday, August 7, with live DJs playing summer-friendly anthems to keep spirits high.

As if that wasn’t enough, dogs will also be welcome on the first two days, and the Medieval Wall Walk will be available for £10.50 on July 29 between 6pm and 9pm. You can book these from the Lincoln Castle website.

If you are a trader who wishes to participate in the event, visit the Picnic Social website to apply for stall space.