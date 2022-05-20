Ramsdens told it can’t install security gates in former Lincoln Thorntons shop

The council has put its foot down on the plans

Ramsdens’ plans to move into the former Thorntons shop on Lincoln High Street have hit a setback.

The financial services provider had applied to give the outside of the former chocolatier a makeover including security gates.

However, the changes would have damaged the historic view of the high street, the council says.

Thorntons closed all of its physical UK stores in 2021, blaming the “changing dynamics of the high street” and the financial pressure from COVID-19.

Lincoln was among the 61 stores that shut, forcing customers to shop online instead.

Ramsdens, which offers foreign currency exchange, pawnbroking loans and second-hand jewellery sales, submitted its refurbishment plans in March.

They included a replacement and a bi-fold security gate.

City of Lincoln Council rejected the changes this week, saying they would have a “negative impact on the building and surrounded listed buildings”.

It is unclear what this will mean for any plans for taking over the premises.

Ramsdens already has a branch nearby on Lincoln High Street near the junction with Tentercroft Street.