Record year for Lincoln Central as car park rakes in £1.6m during shopping boom
It saw more shoppers than ever before
Lincoln Central car park has enjoyed its busiest year ever as the town centre recovers from the pandemic.
More people used the 1,001-space multi-storey car park in the 12 months leading up to March 2022 than ever before.
The numbers even surpassed pre-COVID levels, showing people are keen to be out and about shopping and dining.
There were 505,463 parking sessions at Lincoln Central in that year, generating £1.6million, according to figures released through a Freedom of Information request.
That is nearly three times the revenue of the previous year, when repeated lockdowns often kept people at home.
Between April 2020 and March 2021, there were 271,081 visits, which generated £648,949.
Since it opened in November 2017 as part of the Lincoln Transport Hub scheme, it has generated a total of around £5.4million in revenue.
However, enforcement officers have still had to issue fines to people parking in the multi-storey’s disabled spaces without a blue badge.
A total of 156 PCNs (penalty charge notices) were issued in the year up to March 2022, with a value of £5,460.
The £30million Transport Hub project also created a state-of-the-art bus station, improvements to the city’s railway station forecourt, a new access for vehicles into the railway station car park and pedestrian plaza linking Sincil Street and High Street to the railway station.