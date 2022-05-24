“Role model to us all”: Tributes to Skegness businessman after sudden death

An entire community is mourning a local businessman after he suddenly lost his life aged 66 last month, following 50 years in his family’s printing company.

David Colman suddenly passed away on April 16, aged 66 after a 50 year career in the family business, providing jobs for hundreds of local people.

He was well known and respected throughout his long career in the printing industry, specialising in labels, tickets and tags.

David is survived by his wife Sandra, sister Andrea and two children, Natalie and Alex, along with his grandson Remy. He was looking forward to his second grandchild this coming August.

A funeral service will be held at St Matthew’s Church in Skegness at midday on June 1, with a celebration of his life immediately following the funeral at Seacroft Golf Club.

Steve Motson has worked for David for 45 years, he said: “David had time for each of his employees, not just to stop and chat but with a genuine interest in what they had to say.

“In my own personal life David was very supportive and as many of us at Impact, I like to think of him as a friend. There is so much we would like to thank him for.”

Outside of work, David was a keen sportsman with an enthusiasm that spread throughout local clubs. As well as being a leading squash player in Skegness, he also helped organise the team and sponsored them for a number of years.

Owner of Skegness Hospitality business, KLH Leisure, Keith Hussey, had a friendly rivalry with David: “David and I were among the local guys that started the original first team in Skegness.

“We had some great games together and I have to say David came out on top more than me. He was the top player in Skegness for many years and played a big role in organising the team.”

He could only really play squash until his body told him no, and it was golf that next took his interest. In 2003 he served as a captain of his local club alongside his wife Sandra. He spent several years as Junior Organiser at Seacroft Golf Club.

Nigel Roylance played golf regularly with David and took on the role as Junior Organiser after him. He said: “David was a thoughtful man which was always apparent in his approach to golf. I know first hand how much hard work he gave to the junior section of the club.

“He was generous, kind hearted and well respected and his passing leaves a hole for all of us.”

In 2011 it was time for a new interest for David, as he raised £20,000 for charity when he and 12 friends cycled 300 miles from London to Paris. His enthusiasm for bikes landed him a role in the local cycling club – Alford Wheelers.

David’s son, Alex Colman said: “David gave work and hobbies his all, he loved competition but had such team spirit. Despite being a busy man, he’d make time for others, nearly always ending up organising or playing a helpful role.

“He was a kind, charitable man that expected nothing in return and didn’t want recognition. The way he treated his colleagues and friends makes him a role model to us all.”

His family business, Impact Boston Ltd, continues with over 50 loyal staff run by Sandra Colman, Alex Colman and long-term friend Glyn Turner.

The Colman family has said that there is no strict dress code for David’s funeral service and it is family flowers only, with donations to Children in Need via Skegness and District Funeral Services.