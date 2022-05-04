Stalker jailed despite claiming it was mistaken identity

He says he thought she was a prison guard called Jackie

A man has been jailed for stalking a woman who he claimed to have mistaken for a prison guard he recognised.

Darren Hodgkinson, 53, began harassing his female victim in Wisbech, after he believed her to be a woman called Jackie, a prison guard he recognised from the past.

Between December 10, 2021 and January 4, 2022, he visited her home in Park Avenue six times, despite being told he had the wrong address and being asked to go away.

He also took cardboard from the victim’s bin, wrote notes on it and posted them through her letterbox.

Police were called and arrested Hodgkinson at the scene on January 4. In interview he claimed to have been continuously returning to the address to apologise for his initial case of mistaken identity.

Despite this, he pleaded guilty to stalking at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday, March 29, and has now been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison. He will also be handed an indefinite restraining order.

DC Jon Edwards said: “Hodgkinson continued to turn up at the victim’s home, despite being told numerous times not to come. His behaviour was frightening and caused her to change their daily lifestyle.

“I hope the conclusion of the court process will help her to move on with life without this harassment.

“We’re dedicated to helping victims of stalking and domestic abuse and I’d encourage anyone who has been subjected to offences like this to come forward.”