Stepson who murdered Sir Richard Sutton was set for chunk of millionaire fortune

The Stainton Estate owner was stabbed to death by his stepson

Millionaire landowner Sir Richard Sutton, who owned the Stainton Estate in Lincolnshire, was apparently due to leave part of his £34 million fortune to his stepson who stabbed him to death.

Sir Richard, 83, was found dead with stab wounds to the chest in his property in Gillingham on April 7, 2021, with his partner Anne Schreiber, 66, also found with life-changing injuries.

Thomas Schreiber, Anne’s son, was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder following the incident, eventually being charged and then sentenced to life in prison at the end of 2021, with a minimum 36 year term.

It was heard in court Schreiber became overwhelmed with hatred and anger following an argument with Sir Richard, who he was living with rent free, over the inheritance of a chandelier.

Allegedly, Sir Richard had given Thomas Schreiber a £1,000 monthly allowance and offered him a £100,000 deposit for a house, but that didn’t stop the motive of killing the Sunday Times Rich List member.

Unearthed legal documents have now revealed that, before his murder, Sir Richard had planned to leave behind some of his estimated £34 million fortune to Thomas, as he was named as a beneficiary in Mr Sutton’s will.

The Forfeiture Act 1982 prohibits people from benefiting from their crimes, so he will get none of the inheritance as a result. It is unclear where the fortune will now go.