Stokes To Go! Lincoln coffee firm opens new takeaway

A brand new store for Stokes – next to classic cafe

Family-run business Stokes has expanded with a new fast takeaway dining destination next to its iconic Lincoln High Street cafe.

The 120-year-old coffee experts have been serving delicious food and drink to the people of Lincoln for generations now, and as part of its ever-growing plans to keep providing a much-needed service in the city – a new mission has begun.

Stokes To Go – a takeaway premises serving all the Stokes classics – has opened next door to the High Bridge cafe on Lincoln High Street.

It is the only place for miles in the city that can offer the range of top quality menu options that Stokes has on display.

With a modern interior and seating area upstairs, people will be able to sit indoors and take in the scenery while eating their Cornish pasty or drinking their coffee.

The store will be open seven days a week, from 8am to 4pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

Locally sourced produce will again be at the heart of Stokes To Go, offering fresh baked pastries, breakfast ciabattas, cut sandwiches and Project D doughnuts. Vegetarian options will also be available.

Nick Peel, Managing Director at Stokes Tea & Coffee said: “We’re thrilled to launch the new Stokes To Go store. Customers have been asking us if we would take over the space next door to our High Bridge Café as it’s been empty for some time.

“It’s brilliant to see that the whole iconic building has now been brought back to life and everyone can enjoy it.

“We were conscious that there hasn’t been a lot of choice for customers who prefer locally sourced, top-quality options for their takeaway breakfasts and lunches.

“So, opening Stokes To Go means customers can not only enjoy a unique menu served fast, they don’t have to compromise on quality anymore even when they are short on time.”