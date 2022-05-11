Teen from Lincolnshire border preparing for FA Youth Cup final as Manchester United prospect

A 17-year-old Manchester United prospect has been talking about his humble beginnings at a Lincoln soccer school ahead of his debut appearance in the FA Youth Cup final this week.

Manni Norkett, from North Muskham near Newark, will be taking to the field at Old Trafford on Wednesday for the most prestigious youth level competition in England, the FA Youth Cup final.

Norkett, 17, signed a contract with Premier League giants Manchester United when he was just 13-years-old, and he has continued to rise through the ranks to the under-18s team.

He spent a period of time out on loan with Gainsborough Trinity this season to gain valuable experience in men’s football, and it has stood him in good stead to help fulfil his massive potential.

Manni will be lining up for Manchester United’s under-18s squad in the FA Youth Cup final on Wednesday evening, facing off against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford for the chance to get his hands on coveted silverware.

Speaking on the Manchester United website on Tuesday, Manni discussed his growth through the game and his connections to Lincolnshire.

He said: “Under-5s and 6s I played for Collingham on a Saturday and I used to train during the week at a guy called Deano’s soccer school, and he was playing for Lincoln City at the time so I just found my way into training with him every week.”

The school he is referring to their is Deano’s Soccer Academy, run by former Imps player Dean Walling, based at Lindum Business Park in Lincoln.

From the humble beginnings of Lincoln soccer schools to playing in a final at the Theatre of Dreams in front of an estimated 63,500 people, it has been quite the journey so far for Manni – and you feel he’s just getting started on his path to glory.