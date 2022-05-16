The Barge bar in Lincoln reopening with new look next month

There will be a new menu too!

The Barge in Lincoln will reopen with a fresh look and new menu in time for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday after a period of closure over the winter and chillier spring months.

The Students’ Union from the University of Lincoln previously purchased The Barge on the Brayford restaurant at auction for £192,000 before opening as a floating cocktail bar in June 2019.

The Barge announced on October 28 last year it was closed for winter, except for private bookings and Christmas parties. The new look bar will reopen with its new manager Dan McRae to welcome customers back on Thursday, June 2.

The Students’ Union told The Lincolnite: “We have refreshed the inside and outside of The Barge and can’t wait to welcome customers back to the most unique beer garden in the city. We’ll be offering a new menu of selected beers, local wines and favourite cocktails.

“The new manager at the venue will be building a team of around 10 staff. The Barge will be open Thursday-Sunday on the Bank Holiday weekend and Thursday-Saturday after this.

“We are also excited of offer exclusive use of the venue, Sunday-Wednesday for private parties which you can book by dropping us a message on social media.”