Over 100 people at candlelit vigil for Sleaford murder victim

An emotional community came together in tribute of Diana

Around 120 people in Sleaford joined in a candlelit vigil for Diana Gabliene, a local woman killed in her own home in an incident police are treating as a murder-suicide.

The vigil was in tribute to Diana Gabliene, 33, who was tragically found dead at her home on George Street on May 1.

Diana, a care worker born in Lithuania, was formally identified by a friend and her death was verified by an EMAS worker. She was married and lived with her partner and children.

A second body was found in the property, identified as Deividas Gabalis, a 40-year-old man detailed as Diana’s spouse in an inquest hearing.

The opening to an inquest hearing into the deaths of both Diana Gabliene and Deividas Gabalis confirmed the findings of the post-mortem examination, stating Diana died from strangulation, while Deividas died of hanging (pending further tests).

Police are treating the incident as a murder-suicide in line with the findings of the post-mortem examinations, and the community in Sleaford has been paying respects to Diana following the tragedy.

Floral tributes have been laid outside the scene of the incident, and a candlelit vigil was organised by the Sleaford Women’s Safety Group in light of the events.

Over 120 people were in attendance at the vigil on Sunday, May 15, with guest speakers telling stories of Diana as well as spreading awareness of the important topic of female safety.

Diana’s name was spelled out with candles on the ground, along with other decorative lanterns among other things creating a beautiful backdrop fitting of somebody who was clearly a major part of their community.

Sarah Watson, one of the organisers of the event, said: “The vigil went really well. Lots of lovely things were said about Diana which was the main focus. Diana’s family were overwhelmed by the support and grateful to the Sleaford Women’s Safety Group for arranging the evening.”

The full inquest into the deaths of Diana Gabliene and Deividas Gabalis has been adjourned until October 31 this year.