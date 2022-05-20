‘Unauthorised encampment’ on playing fields in Crowland

Police are aware of an unauthorised encampment on Snowden Playing Fields in Crowland.

Officers have attended the scene and spoke to those staying there.

We have also been in contact with Crowland Parish Council and South Holland District Council.

Contrary to popular belief, the police cannot just “move on” travellers. When an unauthorised encampment occurs, certain laws can be used by the land owner to move groups on who are there without permission.

Officers will monitor the encampment and maintain contact with the Parish Council. At this stage, trespassing is a civil matter between the landowner and the occupiers.

The police should be called if you see a crime taking place or there is significant anti-social behaviour or disorderly conduct.