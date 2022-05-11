Watch The Collection Lincoln on Channel 4 history hunter programme
It airs on Wednesday night
The Collection Museum in Lincoln is to feature on a Channel 4 television series that delves into the historic past of Britain, airing this week.
Great British History Hunters is airing on More 4 and available on demand on All 4, and episode three will include footage from The Collection in Lincoln on Wednesday, May 11 at 9pm.
The show dives into the realms of the British Museum, discovering relics and other items from significant, landmark moments in history.
The first two episodes so far have looked at a collection of Roman Bronzes going to auction, as well as one of the biggest coin hoards ever discovered, with episode three featuring Lincoln’s very own The Collection.