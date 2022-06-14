Almost 2,000 people brave the rain to run Great Grimsby 10k

Despite the weather and Grimsby Town’s venture to London for the play-off final on the same day, there was a large turnout for the Great Grimsby 10k over the weekend – raising thousands for good causes.

The event faced a short notice clash of sporting spectacles on Sunday, June 12, as many volunteers and competitors had to cancel their appearance to head down to London for Grimsby Town’s National League play-off final.

Despite this, an impressive 1,700 runners finished the course, starting at Grimsby Town Hall and finishing at People’s Park – with hundreds more cheering on from the sidelines.

The men’s event was won by William Strangeway from Lincoln Wellington AC, with an impressive time of 31:55, while Hallamshire Harriers runner Laura Smith won the women’s race in a time of 35:05.

The Corporate Challenge Cup, which sees teams of event sponsors compete in the race, saw headliners Ørsted win for a fourth year running, while North East Lincolnshire Council came second.

The race was opened by Cllr Steve Beasant, the Mayor of North East Lincolnshire Council, before running it himself for the Mayoral Charity Fund.

Race directors Neil and Nicola Pattison said: “WOW! Where do we begin! What a super Sunday it was. We are still surrounded by mountains of soggy kit but we are smiling! This is all down to every single one of you!

“This race brought the community together including runners, volunteers, businesses, sponsors, community groups and local residents for a memorable day on the streets of Great Grimsby.

“It was the weather that brought out the determination in us all to come together and still have a memorable day on such a special weekend.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for supporting our event! You were all amazing. We love what we do because we know how much it means to you all.

“Keep on running and smiling, look after each other too. We will be back and ready to go again on Sunday 4 June 2023.”

A £1 donation is made from every race entry and goes into a fund shared between charity partners for the event. This year, the seven chosen charities were:

Horizon Youth Zone

Harbour Place

A Platform To Talk

The Gardiner Hill Project (part of NAViGO)

Mind, North East Lincolnshire

Doorstep

RNLI

See more photos from the race below, courtesy of Simon Yau Sportography: