Overnight closures at Holdingham Roundabout as more works required

Just over half a year after a ten-month improvement scheme at Holdingham Roundabout, road surfacing works are required which will see two overnight road closures.

The roundabout, which formed part of an £8.25m development along with the A17/A153 Sleaford Rugby Club junction, underwent a 10 month reconstruction last year, opening to road users in December 2021.

The improvements saw 24 traffic lights installed, the road surface widen and over 1.5 miles of her kerbing placed, but despite these extensive works, more needs to be done for top-layer surfacing.

Road surfacing will be re-laid during the first week of July, prompting two overnight road closures in the area which start on Monday, July 4 – subject to weather.

The works will be carried out as per below:

Monday, July 4 – A17 Newark in both directions: 6pm to 5.30am, diversion via A15 south towards Bourne / A153 / A607 / vice versa

Monday, July 4 – A15 Lincoln northbound only: 10pm to 12.30am (2.5 hours), diversion via A15 south towards Bourne / A153 / A607 / vice versa

Tuesday, July 5 – A15 Lincoln northbound only: 7pm to 5.30am, diversion via A17 / A607 / B1202, temporary traffic lanes and part-closures utilised as required

Karen Cassar, Assistant Director – Highways, said: “Since opening the upgraded roundabout last December, we’ve noticed that some of the top-layer surfacing doesn’t meet the stringent quality requirements we specified in our designs.

“Quality issues like these sometimes come up after laying final road surfacing in the cold, winter months, so we knew there was some risk when we re-opened the roundabout last December.

“As a result, the scheme’s contractor will be removing and re-laying this top layer of tarmac as part of our contract with them.

“These works will inevitably cause some inconvenience, so I want to thank everyone in advance for bearing with us.”