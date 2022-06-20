Appeal: GBH at The Water Hole, Skegness
Do you know who this man is?
We are looking for a man in relation to the GBH assault on a member of staff at The Water Hole, Drummond Road in Skegness on Saturday, 4 June.
We are searching for a white male aged 25-40 who is 6ft tall, slightly built, with short dark hair. He was a wearing thin, light blue coloured long-sleeved top, dark trousers, and white shoes/trainers on the evening.
He was with a female with shoulder length blonde hair who was wearing blue jeans and a dark jacket.
We were called to The Water Hole after reports of an altercation between a doorman and a member of the public. During an argument the male member of the public punched the doorman to the face, knocking him out and causing GBH-level serious injuries, before running off.
If you recognise the man in the photo, please contact us.
- Call 101 quoting ‘22000319844’.
- Email: [email protected] including ‘22000319844’ in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or online: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/mentioning ‘22000319844.