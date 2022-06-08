June 8, 2022 10.34 am

Thousands turn out to welcome Grimsby Town’s promotion heroes home

Joyous scenes in Grimsby
An unforgettable day for Grimsby, as the fans and players celebrated promotion with an open top bus parade through the town centre. | Photo: North East Lincolnshire Council

An open top bus parade for Grimsby Town’s promotion winning side was attended by thousands of jubilant locals on Tuesday evening.

The Mariners etched their name into modern Grimsby Town history by securing promotion to the Football League via the play-offs on Sunday, beating Solihull Moors 2-1 in extra time at the London Stadium.

That win crowned one of the great National League play-off runs of all time, as Grimsby came from behind to win in extra time in all three games, showcasing a never say die attitude that has elevated the Town players to hero status.

To celebrate their achievements, an open top bus parade was held in Grimsby on Tuesday to allow fans a chance to celebrate with the team, before a civic reception was held inside the Town Hall.

The Mayor of North East Lincolnshire Stephen Beasant, and leader of the council Philip Jackson, hosted the civic reception for the players – recognising their accomplishments to earn promotion against a series of tough opponents.

The Mayor of North East Lincolnshire with Grimsby Town player John McAtee. | Photo: North East Lincolnshire Council

“Well done to the club, well done to everyone involved, and well done to all the supporters – you all deserve credit,” said Cllr Beasant in his speech during the Town Hall Civic Reception.

Here are some more photos and footage from the parade, with jubilant fans, players and staff alike:

The bus arrived and players could not believe the turnout. | Photo: North East Lincolnshire Council

Fever pitch celebrations in North East Lincolnshire! | Photo: North East Lincolnshire Council

Thousands of supporters flocked to join in the party. | Photo: North East Lincolnshire Council

A lot of love for John McAtee, one of the star men in this Grimsby side. | Photo: North East Lincolnshire Council

Utter joy and relief for Mariners boss Paul Hurst. | Photo: North East Lincolnshire Council

The sun was shining and spirits were high in Grimsby. | Photo: North East Lincolnshire Council

Bring on League Two next season! | Photo: North East Lincolnshire Council