Thousands turn out to welcome Grimsby Town’s promotion heroes home
Joyous scenes in Grimsby
An open top bus parade for Grimsby Town’s promotion winning side was attended by thousands of jubilant locals on Tuesday evening.
The Mariners etched their name into modern Grimsby Town history by securing promotion to the Football League via the play-offs on Sunday, beating Solihull Moors 2-1 in extra time at the London Stadium.
That win crowned one of the great National League play-off runs of all time, as Grimsby came from behind to win in extra time in all three games, showcasing a never say die attitude that has elevated the Town players to hero status.
To celebrate their achievements, an open top bus parade was held in Grimsby on Tuesday to allow fans a chance to celebrate with the team, before a civic reception was held inside the Town Hall.
The Mayor of North East Lincolnshire Stephen Beasant, and leader of the council Philip Jackson, hosted the civic reception for the players – recognising their accomplishments to earn promotion against a series of tough opponents.
“Well done to the club, well done to everyone involved, and well done to all the supporters – you all deserve credit,” said Cllr Beasant in his speech during the Town Hall Civic Reception.
Here are some more photos and footage from the parade, with jubilant fans, players and staff alike:
A jubilant atmosphere at Grimsby Town Hall as the Mariner’s victory parade reaches the town centre #GTFC pic.twitter.com/wXg3A2Z4i9
— North East Lincolnshire Council (@NELCouncil) June 8, 2022