Arson: Dramatic pictures show Skegness beach fire, confirmed as deliberate
Dramatic footage captured by the beach
Fire crews have confirmed a large fire by the beach at Skegness’ Grand Parade on Tuesday afternoon was started deliberately.
The fire broke out at around 2.50pm on Tuesday, on sand dunes near Grand Parade, just overlooking the beach in Skegness.
Three Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue crews were called to the scene to control the flames, after a large section of the grassland caught alight and smoke covered the area.
Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue has confirmed to The Lincolnite that the cause of the fire was deliberate.
It was soon brought under control by fire crews, two from Skegness and one from Wainfleet, using one hose reel jet, four beaters, a main jet and a light portable pump.
Pictures taken from the scene by Nick Walton show the severity and size of the fire, as it spread through the sand dunes and was eventually dealt with by firefighters.
Lincolnshire Police have been contacted.