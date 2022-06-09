Belvoir Castle to host Steampunk warm up event ahead of Lincoln festival return

Steampunk Weekend will be coming to Belvoir Castle this June, ahead of the return of the annual sci-fi/fantasy festival in Lincoln later this year.

It was announced the annual Asylum Steampunk festival would be staying in Lincoln until at least 2026, after a five year agreement was reached between the Ministry of Steampunk, Lincoln BIG, City of Lincoln Council and Lincolnshire County Council last year.

The 2021 event did not take place, but with this agreement in place plans are full steam ahead for the 2022 festival, which returns to Lincoln’s historic Cathedral Quarter between Friday, August 26 and Monday, August 29.

As a warm up for the world’s biggest Steampunk event, which welcomes more than 100,000 people to Lincoln each August and brings in more than £2 million for the local economy, a special Steampunk Weekend will take place at Belvoir Castle, near Grantham this June.

On Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26, people are invited to escape to an alternate futuristic reality and discover the history of Steampunk at the venue’s famous regency castle. The convention has been put on by the Ministry of Steampunk.

The Engine Yard shopping village will transform into a 19th century industrial yard full of independent retailers and a Balloon Bar, selling cocktails and boasting interiors of hot air balloons and copper clogs.

Tickets for the Belvoir Castle Steampunk Weekend cost £22 for adults, £10 for children aged 4-16, or £55 for a family pass covering two adults and three children.

If you are a Friends of Belvoir annual pass holder, tickets are free. Book now from the Belvoir Castle website.

As for the Lincoln Steampunk Festival, organisers are promising big plans for the future, with hopes of expanding across the rest of the city in the coming years.

Festival wristbands are available for the Lincoln event on the Asylum Steampunk website, costing £48 for an adult weekend ticket or £24 for a child. Evening and day tickets are also available.

Due to the event not taking place in 2020 or 2021 due to COVID-19, wristbands bought in 2020 are still eligible for this year, and you will be emailed about rolling over to 2022.