Boston dog rescue desperately needs new kennel blocks to cope with demand

A specialist dog rescue charity based in Boston has launched a fundraising appeal to expand its kennel space, as they are becoming overwhelmed with pups being taken into the current facilities.

Pupcakes Rescue is a non-profit organisation that offers rescue spaces and support to owners and rescue dogs alike – taking on and safely rehoming dogs with severe behavioural issues or a history of biting.

It was formed in 2016 by director Liz Seal, born out of a love for wanting to be the difference in the rescue world. After initially helping rehome Romanian rescues and unclaimed strays, it has evolved into a sector leader.

Due to being one of the few rescues in the UK that rehabilitates these kinds of dogs, there are also instances where the animals can become Sanctuary Dogs, which means they will stay at the kennels permanently for their safety.

Pupcakes currently has 11 Sanctuary Dogs of various breeds and ages at its rescue, and the number continues to grow. This along with an increase in demand for dog rescues has left the site with an alarming problem: a lack of space.

As a non-profit organisation run by volunteers, the rescue relies solely on donations to carry out charitable objectives, and does not have the reserves to carry out any large scale projects.

To try and combat this, a fundraiser has been set up by the volunteers who work at Pupcakes to try and fund new dedicated kennel spaces for Sanctuary Dogs, with an opportunity to buy a kennel block that serves this purpose now available to them.

The new block would, according to the fundraiser, provide additional space for the sanctuary dogs at Pupcakes HQ, provide the rescue with a dedicated food preparation space, and enable the rescue to reconfigure its existing kennel block.

So far, a remarkable £2,398 has been raised in less than one week, at the time of reporting, but the target is £8,500 to ensure the rescue can afford all the necessary improvements.

You can support the cause by donating to the GoFundMe page here.

Liz Deal, rescue director at Pupcakes, said: “We work tirelessly to provide the best care for all the dogs that come through our doors, but we would absolutely love to be able to provide a more bespoke space for our Sanctuary Dogs.”