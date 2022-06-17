Brooke Norton-Cuffy named in England under-19s Euros squad after Imp-ressive loan spell
The 18-year-old spent the second half of last season at Lincoln City
Arsenal full back Brooke Norton-Cuffy has been picked for England in the upcoming European Under-19s Championship Finals following an eye-catching loan spell at Lincoln City.
The teenager joined the Imps in League One on loan from Premier League giants Arsenal in January, making 17 appearances for Lincoln and grabbing plenty of headlines in the process.
He has now been named in the 21-man England squad for the UEFA European Under-19s Championship, held this summer in Slovakia.
His spell at Lincoln City was recognised by England youth level manager Ian Foster, who was a reported target for the Imps to replace Michael Appleton before Mark Kennedy was appointed.
Brooke’s great form at the LNER Stadium earned him Arsenal’s Scholar of the Year award for 2022 – and his time on loan was documented by his parent club in a YouTube video tracking his progress.
The marauding right back’s exciting potential has been well documented, and it was reported that Real Madrid and Barcelona scouts were watching Norton-Cuffy’s Lincoln performances for a potential future transfer.
Best of luck to Brooke and the rest of the Young Lions as they hunt for glory at the UEFA European Under-19s Championship, kicking off against Austria on Sunday.