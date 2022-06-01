Bubble tribute at anniversary vigil for murdered Louth mother and son
A fitting tribute from the local community
A year on from the tragic incident which saw Bethany Vincent and her son Darren Henson murdered in their home in Louth, the pair have been remembered by the community with a bubble-inspired vigil.
Bethany Vincent, 26, and her nine-year-old autistic son Darren, known by his family and friends as DJ, were brutally murdered by former amusement arcade worker Daniel Boulton, Vincent’s ex-partner, on May 31, 2021.
Boulton, 30, was given two life sentences, and told he must serve at least 40 years in jail before parole eligibility, for the double murder in Louth.
He had walked 28 miles to Bethany and DJ’s house on High Holme Road before repeatedly stabbing them both, fleeing the scene and eventually stabbing an off-duty police officer as he tried to escape. Boulton was eventually arrested in the Hubbard’s Hill area.
Just one day before the horrifying incident, he had sent a text to Bethany which read “nightmare on Holme Street”, and that is what it proved to be for the entire community of Louth – which was plunged into shellshock following Bethany and DJ’s murders.
A charity called Be Their Voice was set up to raise awareness and offer support to victims of domestic violence shortly after the incident, as well as to help out fellow abuse awareness charity the EDAN Freedom Fund.
Be Their Voice marked the one year anniversary of Bethany and Darren’s deaths with an emotional vigil at Charles Street Recreation Ground in Louth on the evening of Tuesday, May 31 – exactly a year after the pair were killed.
As a mark of tribute, everyone in attendance was invited to blow bubbles and scatter ‘forget me not’ seeds into wild flower beds at the park, with dozens coming to pay their respects.
Photographer John Aron was there for The Lincolnite to capture the event, and you can see his pictures below: