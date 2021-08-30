Domestic abuse charity in memory of Louth murder victims
Community organisation aims to tackle domestic violence
A new charity has been launched in Louth to raise awareness of domestic violence after the tragic deaths of Bethany Vincent and her son Darren Henson earlier this year.
Bethany Vincent, 26, and her nine-year-old son Darren Henson, known as DJ, were found dead in their home in Louth on May 31 this year, with 29-year-old Daniel Boulton, of Alexandra Road, Skegness, accused of murdering them both.
To pay tribute to the two victims and also to raise awareness of domestic abuse in the Louth area, a group of volunteers have started the charity Be Their Voice.
The charity will host a public launch event on September 25 at the Boars Head in Louth, with Bethany’s parents and Darren’s father invited as guests of honour.
Free membership of the charity will be available to all members of the public, as they aim to educate the community and prevent incidents such as the Bethany Vincent and DJ deaths happening again.
Local musician Martin Johnson, who came up with the idea for the charity, said: “In response to tragedy, we aim to be a voice for those suffering in silence and a beacon to domestic abuse victims. This will be a fitting legacy for Bethany and DJ.”
Martin will be supported in his role as Chair of the charity by Sarah Parkin, Megan-Rose Barratt, Jenna Payne, Jacqui Wells and Gemma Parkin, all Louth-based volunteers.
A provisional trial date has been set for Daniel Boulton’s murder and assault charges, scheduled to start at Lincoln Crown Court on January 10 next year.