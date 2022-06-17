Can you help find Gemma?

Can you help police find missing 37-year-old Gemma from Grimsby? She was last seen at around 8pm on 10 June 2022 in the Grimsby Town area.

We have since recovered CCTV footage showing her walking on Brigowgate towards Wellowgate, close to the junction of Manor Avenue.

There has also been a possible sighting of her on an underpass near Ainsley Park and Wintringham Road.

We are releasing this CCTV image in the hope it may help jog someone’s memory.

Gemma is described as being around 5ft tall, medium build with brown hair.

She was wearing a long, dark Stone Island coat with a red dress underneath.

We are concerned for Gemma’s welfare and urge anyone that may have seen her or knows where she is to call us on 101 quoting log number 238 of 12 June 2022.