Lincolnshire Victorian mansion comes with its own ball pool

Yours for £525,000
This Victorian home in Grimsby is on the market for £525,000. | Photo: Rightmove/Lovelle, Grimsby

A five-bedroom Victorian home with its own ball pool is on the market in Grimsby for £525,000.

The detached house on Abbey Park Road close to Grimsby town centre was built circa 1890 and has been sympathetically refurbished to retain many original charming features.

The property has five bedrooms and the same number of bath/shower rooms, an oak bespoke fitted kitchen, and three loft rooms.

The games room in the house is fitted with a children’s play area, which includes a ball pit. | Photo: Rightmove/Lovelle, Grimsby

See inside the kitchen. | Photo: Rightmove/Lovelle, Grimsby

The basement offers additional living accommodation with a lounge, separate snug, lobby, toilet and shower/steam room, and a games room fitted with a children’s play area including a ball pit.

Outside the garden has a large lawned area, paved pathways and patio area, and is described as “enjoying a good degree of privacy”. The front has borders and a pebbled driveway, leading to the attached garage.

Time to relax! | Photo: Rightmove/Lovelle, Grimsby

One of the five bedrooms. | Photo: Rightmove/Lovelle, Grimsby

The house is being sold with no forward chain and is marketed by Lovelle, Grimsby – see the full listing here.

