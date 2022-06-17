Lincolnshire Victorian mansion comes with its own ball pool
Yours for £525,000
A five-bedroom Victorian home with its own ball pool is on the market in Grimsby for £525,000.
The detached house on Abbey Park Road close to Grimsby town centre was built circa 1890 and has been sympathetically refurbished to retain many original charming features.
The property has five bedrooms and the same number of bath/shower rooms, an oak bespoke fitted kitchen, and three loft rooms.
The basement offers additional living accommodation with a lounge, separate snug, lobby, toilet and shower/steam room, and a games room fitted with a children’s play area including a ball pit.
Outside the garden has a large lawned area, paved pathways and patio area, and is described as “enjoying a good degree of privacy”. The front has borders and a pebbled driveway, leading to the attached garage.
The house is being sold with no forward chain and is marketed by Lovelle, Grimsby – see the full listing here.