Cleethorpes parking prices to rise for first time in 10 years

Residents and visitors to Cleethorpes will be facing parking tariff increases for the first time in over a decade, as a 10 year freeze is finally lifted by the council.

Changes will be introduced on Monday, June 6, with signage in the car parks in question already updated prior to the changes coming into effect.

The increases are as low as 50p in all but two of the 11 locations, but it is hoped the changes will bring the resort further into line with other seaside locations – which have adopted these rises in parking charges for some time now.

The council has said the move will help meet rising costs, and allow more money to be put back into improving facilities in Cleethorpes.

The Leader of North East Lincolnshire Council, Councillor Philip Jackson, said: “People in North East Lincolnshire have benefitted from lower pricing of parking in certain areas since 2012 when tariffs were last reviewed. Car parking tariffs in Cleethorpes have fallen below the current rate of other resorts such as Scarborough and Skegness for many years.

“The council must also take into account that inflation is currently running at a high level, which has increased operational costs. Please be assured that any money made via parking revenues is reinvested into the borough’s car parks.”

The new parking charges will be as follows:

Boating Lake, Cleethorpes

Up to 1 hour – £1.50

1 to 2 hours – £2.00

2 to 4 hours – £3.50

4 to 10 hours – £5.50

Central Promenade, Cleethorpes

Up to 1 hour – £2.00

1 to 2 hours – £3.00

2 to 4 hours – £5.00

4 to 10 hours – £7.00

Civic Offices, Cleethorpes

Up to 1 hour – £1.50

1 to 2 hours – £2.00

2 to 4 hours – £3.50

4 to 10 hours – £5.50

High Street, Cleethorpes

Up to 1 hour – £1.50

1 to 2 hours – £2.50

2 to 4 hours – £4.00

4 to 10 hours – £5.50

Leisure Centre, Cleethorpes

Up to 1 hour – £1.50

1 to 2 hours – £2.00

2 to 4 hours – £3.50

Meridian Road, Cleethorpes

Up to 1 hour – £1.50

1 to 2 hours – £2.00

2 to 4 hours – £3.50

4 to 10 hours – £5.50

North Promenade, Cleethorpes

Up to 1 hour – £2.00

1 to 2 hours – £3.00

2 to 4 hours – £5.00

4 to 10 hours – £7.00

St Peter’s Avenue, Cleethorpes

Up to 1 hour – £1.50

1 to 2 hours – £2.50

2 to 4 hours – £4.00

4 to 10 hours – £5.50

Thrunscoe Land, Cleethorpes

Up to 1 hour – £1.50

1 to 2 hours – £2.00

2 to 4 hours – £3.50

4 to 10 hours – £5.50

Wardall Street, Cleethorpes

Up to 1 hour – £1.50

1 to 2 hours – £2.00

2 to 4 hours – £3.50

4 to 10 hours – £5.50

Yarra Road, Cleethorpes

Up to 1 hour – £1.50

1 to 2 hours – £2.00

2 to 4 hours – £3.50

4 to 10 hours – £5.50