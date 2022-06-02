Reflecting on Queen Elizabeth II’s visits to Lincolnshire

The Queen is to celebrate 70 years on the throne as her Platinum Jubilee is marked in the country she has served longer than any monarch in history – and her reign hasn’t been without its fair share of trips to Lincolnshire.

Between June 2 and 5, the United Kingdom will celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty The Queen, as she becomes the first British monarch to see such a milestone on the throne.

There will be a commemorative Trooping the Colour parade at Buckingham Palace on Thursday, followed by an RAF flypast featuring some of Lincolnshire’s finest aircraft – including the Spitfire and the Red Arrows.

This isn’t the only connection to our county and region for The Queen, who has visited Greater Lincolnshire on a number of occasions over the years for various royal duties.

Queen Elizabeth II had the role of opening Pelham Bridge in Lincoln in June 1958, just six years into her reign on the throne of the British monarchy.

Her Majesty also came to Lincoln in 1996 to open the University of Lincoln, namely the first building of the Brayford Pool campus, and it has gone from strength to strength since then – regularly ranking among the top universities in the country.

Before becoming Queen, Elizabeth II paid a visit to Grimsby in July 1949, during celebrations for the Silver Jubilee of the Queen Mother, Elizabeth I.