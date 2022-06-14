Coleby soapbox race returning to Lincoln village for first time since 2018

A thrillride soapbox race will be making a comeback in Lincolnshire for the first time in four years this weekend, with gravity racers competing in a frantic downhill challenge.

The fifth edition of the Coleby Downhill Challenge will be held on the weekend of June 18/19 in the village of Coleby, around five miles from Lincoln.

It is the first time the event has taken place since 2018, and there are teams from all over the country competing to see who crosses that finish line fastest in their uniquely designed carts or bikes.

Around 2,000 people are expected to attend this year, with adrenaline junkies flying at top speeds of 40mph through the downhill course of what is being described as Lincolnshire’s own Wacky Races.

Practice takes place on the Saturday between 11am and 4pm, allowing riders to get used to their carts and the track ahead of racing on Sunday, between 10am and 4pm.

Local food vendors will be on hand to serve visitors, while there will also be live music on Saturday night. Ample car parking space and toilet facilities can be found on-site.

The event has been organised by Hykeham Lions and Coleby Village Hall Committee, with support from the local football club and The Tempest public house. All profits from the weekend will go to local charities.

For more information, visit the Coleby Downhill Challenge website.