Confusion and disappointment at Grantham Thatcher statue protest

There was confusion and disappointment at a protest calling for the removal of the Margaret Thatcher statue in Grantham on Sunday, as only a handful of people turned up and no organisers made themselves known.

The event, organised by a Facebook page perhaps ironically called UK Real News, was scheduled for 2pm at the Guildhall Arts Centre and aimed to ask “for the removal of the Evil Maggie Thatcher statue” in her home town in Lincolnshire.

However, the event page itself was taken down just hours before it was due to take place, placing doubts on whether it was happening or not.

Several people turned up Sunday by the statue, however, no organisers appeared to show, leaving those protesting to organise themselves.

Helen Andrews, one of those attending, said she was “sorry it’s not better attended,” because she felt it had not been well publicised.

However, she said those who did turn up showed “there is a strength of feeling against this statue being here in the middle of Grantham”.

“Thatcher was a completely divisive woman,” she said, hitting out at the Iron Lady’s policies over school children’s milk and her views on society as a whole.

“The statue should be in the museum as an artefact, but not here where it looks like something to be celebrated in some way or another.”

A few people turned up… but no organisers so far… people are disappointed by turnout but say those that did turn up show some strength of feeling. pic.twitter.com/tF5ZiIfyp2 — Daniel Jaines (@DanielJainesLDR) June 26, 2022

All appeared not to be lost, however, as the organiser of another protest, planned for later this year was present and handing out business cards.

Keith Williams, who has set up the No To The Thatcher Statue Facebook group, hopes to organise a rally towards the end of July, though he does not have a confirmed date yet.

He said the turnout for Sunday’s event was “quite poor”. Keith questioned if people were enjoying the sun instead.

“At the end of the day, it’s a thing not an actual human being – if she was here maybe a few more people might have turned up,” he added.

Keith said his organisation was “not party political”.

“It’s not saying vote Labour, it’s anybody who disliked Margaret Thatcher’s policies so it’ll be a large group of people – whether they turn up will be a different matter.

He also wanted the protest to be a party to “celebrate coming together” with plans including Samba and brass bands. He has been trying to get support from a number of different unions and organisations.

Keith believes the monument should go in the “amazing” museum, as Thatcher did not compare with the achievements [including becoming the first female PM of the UK] of someone like Isaac Newton, one of the other statues on St Peter’s Square.

The controversial ‘Thatchue’ has divided the town since it was unveiled in May and has been the target of repeated vandalism.

The statue was installed on May 15 and, just hours later, was egged by 59-year-old Jeremy Webster who was later fined £90.

It was officially unveiled on May 31, however, just hours before had been daubed with red paint and a Communist symbol was painted on the fence surrounding it at the time.

It has since been been splashed by paint at least one further time on record – this time in ‘patriotic’ red, white and blue paint.