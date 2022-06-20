Efit issued after alleged sexual assault of teen in Grimsby
Officers investigating reports of sexual assault on Cross Coates Road, Grimsby are today releasing this EFit image of a man that they would like to speak to in connection with the investigation.
The incident took place at around 12:30pm on Tuesday 3 May when a man approached a teenage girl in the street before allegedly touching her inappropriately.
Officers believe that the man in the Efit may have vital information that could assist with our investigations.
Anyone that recognises this man or has any information about the incident is asked to call 101 quoting log 104 of 4 May or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.