Extensive resurfacing works for Lincoln uphill roads

An extensive package of resurfacing schemes around the Bailgate area in Lincoln is about to get underway.

The first phase of works will get underway on July 3 and continue across various sites into September.

Dates and locations for the resurfacing programme have been carefully selected to ensure that there isn’t an overlap with any planned events due to take place in the uphill area of the city.

The first phase will include the areas of Pottergate, Minster Yard, James Street, Westgate, Union Road and the Eastgate/Northgate crossroads.

The full list of works scheduled for phase one of the resurfacing programme are:

Union Road. Due to start on Sunday July 3 with daytime shifts on the Sunday and Monday. On Tuesday July 5 the works will change to an overnight shift for the final day of this part of the works programme.

Westgate. Due to start a series of night shifts from Tuesday July 5 up to and including Thursday July 7.

Pottergate / Minster Yard / Priory Gate. Due to start with two-night shifts starting on Thursday July 7 and finishing Friday, July 8. From Monday July 11 to Thursday July 14 the works will shift to daytime hours with a final night shift happening on Friday July 15.

James Street: Works will start on Monday July 18 and are due to be completed on July 22. All these works will happen during the day.

Eastgate/Northgate: The week commencing September 19 will see the works get underway, they will be ongoing for seven nights

Works will be carried out with road closures in place and locally signed diversion routes active.

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “This is the beginning of a range of extensive resurfacing works in the city that is planned to happen across the next two years.

“The work means better roads for residents and businesses in the area. Whilst there will be some unavoidable disruption, we are working extremely hard to try and minimise the impact that our resurfacing programme will have on the uphill area during this first phase of the work.

“We want to take this opportunity to thank everyone effected by the project for their patience and understanding whilst our teams work on site.”