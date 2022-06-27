80,000 Lincolnshire families eligible for £650 payments

Instalments will start to arrive in bank accounts next month

Nearly 80,000 families in Lincolnshire will receive £650 payments to help with the cost of living within weeks.

The emergency means-tested payment will land in the bank accounts of people who are already receiving benefits.

The first instalment of £326 will by made in July, with the second arriving the autumn.

A total of 77,300 households in Lincolnshire are estimated to be eligible for the payment, according to figures from the Department of Work and Pensions.

It applies to all households who receive Universal Credit, Income-based Jobseekers Allowance, Income-related Employment and Support Allowance, Income Support, Working Tax Credit, Child Tax Credit and Pension Credit.

Boston and Skegness families are expected to get the most payments out of Lincolnshire’s parliamentary constituencies, with 17,100. The lowest number will be eligible in Gainsborough with 10,500.

One in four families around the country are likely to get the means-tested payment.

66,800 individuals in Lincolnshire will also be eligible for a £150 disability top-up, which will be sent out in September.

This includes 13,000 people in the Louth and Horncastle constituency, and 12,900 in Boston and Skegness.

In addition, all pensioner households will receive an extra £300 to cover the rising cost of energy this winter.

The government has put together a £37 billion package which it says will protect the most vulnerable from rising costs.

Approximately 550,000 households in the East Midlands can expect to benefit from it.

Work and Pensions Secretary Thérèse Coffey said: “With millions of the lowest-income households soon seeing the first of two cash instalments land into their bank accounts, we are taking action to directly help families with the cost of living.

“This one-off payment totalling £650 is part of our £37 billion cost of living support package that will put an extra £1,200 into the pockets of those most in need.”