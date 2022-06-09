Extra £228k for St Mary’s Guildhall refurbishment as community hub plans revealed

More than £200,000 has been awarded to St Mary’s Guildhall in Lincoln as part of a repair grant from Historic England.

The funding, which totals £228,130, will go towards complete restoration works of the Grade I listed building off Lincoln High Street, and has been awarded to City of Lincoln Council as part of a Regional Repair Grant programme put on by Historic England.

It is in addition to the near £250,000 already allocated to the building as part of the High Street Heritage Action Zone, which it is hoped will breathe new life into the 12th century building.

St Mary’s Guildhall is steeped in history, dating back to 1157 when it is believed to have first been built, before being sold by Henry III’s butler to the guild of St Mary of Lincoln in 1251.

The regional repair grant will allow for a full re-roofing of the Norman House, allowing for works to go ahead following the first batch of funding from the High Street Heritage Action Zone last year.

The building was identified as a key project for the scheme, but results of an initial structural survey in February 2021 found that a far wider range of works was required. Now funding has been granted, works should be finished by March 2023.

It is hoped that upon completion, the restored North Range and Norman House can provide a community hub with scope to host events, exhibitions and community outreach – helping the public develop a greater understanding of the history and significance of St Mary’s Guildhall.

Councillor Neil Murray, Portfolio Holder for Inclusive Economic Growth at City of Lincoln Council said: “St Mary’s Guildhall is an incredibly important building in the city in terms of its history.

“This further funding to continue our planned restoration works and fully re-roof the Norman House will help us in raising the profile of this exceptional building and its history both locally and nationally.”

David Walsh, Principal Advisor at Historic England added: “We are very pleased to grant aid further repairs to this important building.

“The works will complete the repair programme and St Mary’s Guildhall will once again be able to play an important part in the life of the local community and Lincoln.”