Former barman facing trial after denying theft from Spalding pub
Granted unconditional bail ahead of an August trial
A former barman accused of stealing money from a Spalding pub will go on trial in August.
Luke Jackson, 33, was due to stand trial before a jury at Lincoln Crown Court in October last year.
However a lack of court time and delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic meant his trial could not go ahead.
Jackson, of Sewell Way, Spalding, denies theft from the Moorings pub in Commercial Road between May 26, 2019 and November 3, 2019.
A previous hearing was told that Jackson denied any dishonesty.
His trial will now take place at Lincoln Crown Court in the week beginning August 8. It is estimated to last three days.
Jackson was granted unconditional bail until his trial by Judge Simon Hirst after he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court for the case to be listed.
Judge Hirst told Jackson: “Your trial will hopefully be in the week beginning August 8.”