Fundraiser for Zeus’ surgery after being hit by van

His owners said “all he wants to do is play”

A fundraiser has been set up to pay for amputation surgery on a loveable young dog after it was tragically hit by a van in Lincoln.

Zeus, a one-year-old pure breed Doberman, was out playing in the garden on Sunday, June 19 when the back gate was opened by passers-by, who are said to have ran off laughing.

He ran out the gate and on to the main road, unfortunately being hit by a van in the process. This caused a fracture to his leg and bruising on his lungs.

After being taken to the vets for treatment, his owners were told that the risk of repair surgery could be fatal for him, along with the price being simply too high.

Therefore, Cally Stallard and Nathanial Weatherall are fundraising to pay for amputation surgery, as it is the safest way to ensure Zeus can continue his happy-go-lucky way of living without pain.

The fundraiser was set up on Monday, June 20, and at the time of reporting it is over 25% of the way towards the £6,000 target – currently standing at £1,815. You can visit the GoFundMe page and donate here.

Cally Stallard, Zeus’ owner, told The Lincolnite that it would “mean the world” if people could donate to the cause after such a “heartbreaking” incident.

She said: “He means the world to us and making the mistake of not insuring him is a mistake we will never make again.

“It’s heartbreaking when something like this happens to a part of your family, and it’s even more heartbreaking when you can’t get the help to pay for it from charities because me and my partner don’t receive any benefits or help from the government.

“We just want to get him better and do what is best for him no matter what, and we think that long term, the option of amputation is the right one for Zeus and being a dog with three legs isn’t going to make him any less loveable, crazy and affectionate!”

The decision to amputate has been made in Zeus’ best interests, given that he is still young and has time to adapt, as well as the nature of the fracture meaning he would require another surgery in six months time – equating to more pain for Zeus and more money for Cally and Nathanial.

Cally added: “Zeus is a goofy, loveable and cheeky dog, all he wants to do is play, kiss everyone, bark at everything he sees and we are so fortunate that his accident wasn’t any worse.

“If we could just ask people to share our GoFundMe, I know it’s been a difficult few years for everyone financially but it would mean the world if you could donate anything towards Zeus’ surgery and vets bills.”