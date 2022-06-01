Geoff Fest set to rock North Hykeham this Thursday

A charity festival arranged to honour the life of a much-loved drummer gets underway this Thursday.

Geoff Fest will pay tribute to the life of Punch The Monkey drummer Geoff Foster, who tragically passed away in 2021.

Speaking to The Lincolnite Podcast, Punch The Monkey members Chris Barker and Matt Brown discussed how the festival had come to be, and the process in getting a plethora of local bands to take part.

The festival features a stacked line-up of local bands, including Stark, Stolen Fridays, The Detail, Spot On, McCock, and of course, Punch The Monkey themselves.

Within the setlist, Brad Foster, Geoff’s son, will be taking to the drums himself to play a cover of ‘Wipe Out’, a 1963 track by surf-rock legends The Surfaris, alongside his father’s band.

The track holds special significance to both the band and Geoff’s family, originally being an instrumental filler track for the lead singer to take a break at live shows, but ended up being performed at Geoff’s funeral as a surprise to his family, with Brad featuring on drums.

Listen to the podcast interview below

Geoff Fest is taking place at the North Hykeham Memorial Hall playing field this Thursday from noon til 10pm, and will feature an outdoor bar, food vendors, and of course, a mega line-up of local bands!

The event is free-to-attend, but charity buckets will be placed around the site to raise money for Crohns and Colitis UK, and the NHS Intensive Care unit.

