Glorious sunshine for the Lincolnshire Show 2022

It was a successful summer return for the Lincolnshire Show, as thousands of people flocked to Lincolnshire Showground for the first in-person show since 2019.
The 137th Lincolnshire Show returned to the Lincolnshire Showground on Wednesday, June 22, adopting a purple theme in line with Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.
It was a sunny day at the showground on Wednesday, with temperatures of around 27T°C for the large crowds to enjoy as they engaged in the biggest annual celebration of our county – from local food stalls to unique entertainment and agricultural displays.
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
Organisers were delighted with the numbers of people who came out to the show, saying that advance ticket sales for this year’s event were six times higher than usual. Read our full guide of the show here.
Photographer John Aron was at the Lincolnshire Show on Wednesday, and you can see the pictures he took for The Lincolnite below:
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
Freddie Boothby age 3 milking a cow. | Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
Toby Ward, 8, on a police bike. | Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
Ruchita Green Demonstrating Indian Cooking. | Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
Cameron Huggins Blacksmith based in Redbourne, Lincolnshire. | Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
Owl swoops over the crowd. | Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
| Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
Edward Pacey age 8 on the Lincolnshire Scouts climbing ropes. | Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite