Glorious sunshine for the Lincolnshire Show 2022

Update, 9.45am, 23 June: A man arrested in connection with this offence has been released on bail.

Our enquiries are ongoing and we continue to appeal for information.

Original release 2.40pm, 22 June:

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a collision which left a woman in her 20s with serious injuries.

A black and orange motorcycle and its rider were in collision with a woman as she crossed the road at Coleridge Gardens in St Giles, Lincoln at around 9pm on Friday 17 June.

The woman was thrown in the air and the rider of the motorcycle then lost control of the bike before colliding with a parked car. The woman is being treated in hospital for serious head injuries and other injuries to her body.

Following extensive enquiries by our Roads Policing Unit (RPU) and Lincoln Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT), we arrested a 28-year-old man at around 9.45am this morning (22 June) at an address in Lincoln.

He has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving causing serious injury, failing to stop at a collision, and driving with no insurance. He remains in police custody.

Our enquiries are continuing. There was a large group of people who we believe witnessed this collision and may also have phone footage of the incident, or other information to share, and we would encourage them to come forward.

Information can be passed anonymously to help our enquiries by using the charity Crimestoppers, which passes on intelligence but not personal details. If you can help, there are a number of ways to get in touch: