Grantham, Boston & Skegness routes for Queen’s Baton Relay

South Kesteven District Councillors will be asked to give the go ahead to the route of the Queen’s Baton Relay on July 11 next week.

The authority’s Culture and Visitor Economy Overview Scrutiny Committee will examine the planned route for the 16th official event which leads up to the Commonwealth Games – this year taking place in Birmingham.

A report to the committee also reveals the cost of the event and more about the planned baton holders.

The report said: “This [the relay] provides a fantastic opportunity to promote health and wellbeing for residents and visitors in the lead up to the Commonwealth Games, and to work in partnership with local schools, organisations, businesses and community groups to celebrate the spirit of the Commonwealth Games.”

The Baton will visit the county on July 10 and 11, reaching Lincoln on the first day before moving on to Boston and Grantham the following day.

According to the documents the baton will start in Wyndham Park in Grantham at 10.37am before moving along Red Cross Street, to Castlegate, then along Avenue Road before returning alongside the riverside to Wyndham Park.

The report said the route would “celebrate” Grantham’s Heritage and take in the sights such as Sir Isaac Newton’s former School St Wulfram’s Church and the Guildhall Arts Centre.

Carrying the baton will be:

Rachael Bradley – who set up Breast Friends Grantham to raise awareness and support for breast cancer sufferers after fighting the illness herself. Rachael is part of the council’s tenancy services team and was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020.

Hannah San Hose – who has run in numerous marathons to raise money for charity and organises the Junior Park Run. She also helped deliver food parcels to people in need and put together a team of retired teachers to teach English and promote social integration to Afghan refugees.

Roy Redman – a passionate cyclist who has supported numerous projects to improve cycling infrastructure and sustainable commuting. Roy continues to work with local groups and organisations to create accessible routes and opportunities for everyone.

The baton relay will be followed by an event in Wyndham Park which promotes active and healthy lifestyles.

The council has estimated the costs of the day to total around £5,050, with the main expenses being associated with the closure of the roads. The money will come from the council’s arts and festivals budget.

Routes in Boston and Skegness have also been confirmed by Boston Borough and East Lindsey District Councils.

A spokesman said the Boston leg would commence at 9.21am on July 11 and will end at 9.26am.

The route will begin in the Market Place, turn left into Church Street around the Stump and returning to the Market Place via Church Street.

In Skegness it will focus around the bandstand area, starting at 8am and going on the Altitude High Ropes for 15 mins leaving Skegness at 8.16am.

It is understood the Lincoln route will be announced later this week.