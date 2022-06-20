It’s back! Soapbox fun at the Coleby Downhill Challenge
A great turnout for an exciting weekend of racing
Soapboxes ranging from the weird to the wonderful took to the streets of Coleby in Lincolnshire over the weekend for the returning Downhill Challenge.
It was the first time the event took place since 2018, and teams from all over the country flocked to the village of Coleby, around five miles from Lincoln, for a race to the finish line in uniquely designed carts or bikes.
A large crowd of local residents and visitors alike were in attendance for a weekend of high-octane racing, as the soapboxes weaved through the streets of Coleby.
Saturday, June 18 was the practice session, which saw riders get used to the track and their carts ahead of Sunday’s main race.
The event was organised by Hykeham Lions and the Coleby Village Hall Committee, along with contributions and support from the local football club and The Tempest public house.
It was in aid of a good cause, as well, with all profits from the weekend going to chosen local charities.
The Lincolnite photographer Steve Smailes went to capture the event, and here are some of the great pictures taken of the riders in action: