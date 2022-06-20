10 seconds ago

It’s back! Soapbox fun at the Coleby Downhill Challenge

A great turnout for an exciting weekend of racing
Unique homemade soapboxes lined up for a race through the streets of Coleby at this year's Downhill Challenge. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Soapboxes ranging from the weird to the wonderful took to the streets of Coleby in Lincolnshire over the weekend for the returning Downhill Challenge.

It was the first time the event took place since 2018, and teams from all over the country flocked to the village of Coleby, around five miles from Lincoln, for a race to the finish line in uniquely designed carts or bikes.

A large crowd of local residents and visitors alike were in attendance for a weekend of high-octane racing, as the soapboxes weaved through the streets of Coleby.

Described as Lincolnshire’s answer to the Wacky Races, plenty of fun was had. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Saturday, June 18 was the practice session, which saw riders get used to the track and their carts ahead of Sunday’s main race.

The event was organised by Hykeham Lions and the Coleby Village Hall Committee, along with contributions and support from the local football club and The Tempest public house.

The soapboxes ranged from nimble bikes to converted carts. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

It was in aid of a good cause, as well, with all profits from the weekend going to chosen local charities.

The Lincolnite photographer Steve Smailes went to capture the event, and here are some of the great pictures taken of the riders in action:

