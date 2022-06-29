The cheapest fuel stations in Lincoln right now

As the UK’s average fuel price edges perilously closer to £2 a litre, petrol stations in Lincoln are continuing to charge more and more at the pump.

According to comparison site PetrolPrices.com, which updates fuel prices across the country on a weekly basis, just four filling stations in Lincoln are offering 189.9p per litre – with the rest soaring beyond £1.90.

There have been multiple instances of fuel stations reaching beyond £2 a litre for either petrol, diesel or both in Lincolnshire, despite wholesale oil prices dropping globally over the last week.

The cheapest places to get petrol in Lincoln as of Wednesday, June 29 are:

Tesco on Wragby Road – 189.9p per litre of unleaded

Gulf on Carholme Road – 189.9p per litre of unleaded

Morrisons Tritton Road – 189.9p per litre of unleaded

Sainsburys Tritton Road – 189.9p per litre of unleaded

The dearest for unleaded is Shell, at Burton Road at 193.9 per litre, and the most expensive for diesel is the Pitstop on Canwick Road at 204.9 per litre.

The RAC has predicted that the tide could be set to turn for prices, however, given the drop in wholesale costs.

It is hoped that the big retailers will start to reduce petrol prices at the pump as wholesale continues to fall, but diesel costs offer a worrying possibility that an average cost of £2 a litre may not be too far in the future.

According to data analysis by the RAC, wholesale petrol costs are around 80.44p per litre, with 52.95p of fuel duty and 20% VAT bringing the average price up to 191.1p.

A 5p cut in fuel duty was announced in March by Chancellor Rishi Sunak, but the Competition and Markets Authority is investigating complaints that retailers have not passed this duty through, with a report due back on July 7.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said on Wednesday, June 22: “With the oil price falling and wholesale costs down over the last week, pressure is mounting on the biggest retailers to turn the tide and put petrol pump prices into reverse.

“It now seems we’ve reached the current petrol peak, so we expect to see the big four supermarkets start to cut their prices. As they dominate UK fuel retailing this should lead to others reducing their prices too which will benefit drivers everywhere.”