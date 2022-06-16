Lincolnshire CCG defends service changes after health scrutiny “disappointment”

A vegan campaigning charity captured video footage of what they describe as “appalling conditions” at a Lincolnshire duck egg farm, but the family-run business said inspections concluded it is “operating to good standards”.

Quack Duck Eggs is based at Field Farm on Walcott Road in Billinghay and the firm, and generations of its family before, have been farming since the 1800s.

The eggs have been stocked at Lincolnshire Co-op stores, although this has been suspended by the supermarket chain while investigations are ongoing. Fresh food supplier Noble Foods said it has also “suspended our supply from this site”.

Viva!, which describes itself as the ‘UK’s leading vegan campaigning charity’ said it filmed footage “over two decades after we first exposed duck factory farming”. The investigation took place this spring, with cameras in place between March 7 and April, 26, 2022, according to the charity.

It said that following a tip-off from an ex-worker, who “reported extreme acts of animal cruelty and horrendous living conditions,” the charity’s campaigners launched an investigation.

Viva! said: “Undercover footage reveals shocking scenes from inside the farm of lame birds dragging themselves over extreta-ridden barn floors using their wings and workers brutally killing ducks by dislocating their necks – a shockingly legal practice – and leaving lame, sick and blind birds to suffer in pain.”

It added that “hidden cameras revealed that the ducks are left for more than 15 hours at a time without checks between the afternoon and the following morning,” and that it found “numerous male ducks mixed in with the females”. Hidden cameras also captured workers “dumping eggs that are unfit for human consumption on surrounding land,” according to Viva!

A spokesperson for Quack Duck Eggs released a statement to The Lincolnite, which said: “As a family-owned and run business, our number one priority is to provide our ducks with the highest standards of care and welfare. With this in mind and with issues identified, these have been rectified alongside veterinary advice.

“Since this footage was taken, last year, every poultry house on the farm has been inspected by our customers, an independent vet and the APHA notified. Each of these inspections concluded the farm is operating to good standards including the health and welfare of the birds.”

Viva! is planning a ‘Lincolnshire Day of Action’ with a protest outside the Lincolnshire Co-op store on Sincil Street in Lincoln between 12pm and 2pm on Saturday, June 18.

Although Lincolnshire Co-op has temporarily suspended sale of duck eggs from the supplier, Viva! said the protest will still go ahead as it wants more action to be taken.

A spokeswoman for the charity told The Lincolnite: “The protest is still going ahead. The aim is to get Lincolnshire Co-op to permanently cut ties with Field Farm and never buy from them again, as opposed to temporarily suspending the sale.”

There will be two Viva! team members at the protest, along with local Lincolnshire animal rights groups, who will stand outside Lincolnshire Co-op’s store with banners and leaflets.

The spokeswoman added: “They will then chat with members of the public who are visiting the supermarket to make them aware of what is going on, and that their local supermarket is acquiring produce from a farm with cruel practises.”

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Co-op said: “We recently received information about concerns regarding a welfare issue connected to Quack! Duck Eggs. We strive to operate ethically and take this very seriously.

“At present, we are consulting with various bodies including Trading Standards, the local environmental health authority, and the supplier to ensure correct practice is being followed.

“We have suspended further purchases of stock of Quack! Duck Eggs from the supplier while investigations are ongoing. This suspension started on the day we first received the information.”

A spokesperson for Noble Foods said: “We were made aware of this footage showing confronting images from a farm that supplies duck eggs to Noble Foods and other packers. We immediately suspended our supply from this site and stopped all pending orders while an investigation could begin.

“Our investigation into the site continues, and supply remains suspended. The welfare of poultry is critical to Noble Foods and our customers.”