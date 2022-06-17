Major A17 improvements at Byards Leap to start next month

Expected to last up to five weeks

Works to rebuild a worn-out section of the A17 at Byards Leap will start in July.

The works, which will start on Monday 11 July, are expected to last for up to five weeks.

During the project, night-time road closures will be in place from 7pm to 6am, weekday evenings only.

The diversion route for the closure will be via A46 / A15 / Holdingham Roundabout, and vice versa.

Cllr Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “The section of A17 at Byards Leap is starting to deteriorate, which has caused potholes and other issues here. That’s why we’ve taken the decision to rebuild this section of A17 now, before the situation gets any worse.

“As part of this improvement project, we’ll be excavating over a mile of current carriageway and rebuilding it using 6,000 tonnes of tarmac and other road-building materials.

“Nearby, we’ll also be resurfacing a small section of the A607 and carrying out waterproofing and joint replacement works to the A607 Fulbeck Bridge, which runs above the A17.”

The A607 Fulbeck Bridge works will start on Wednesday 27 July and last for up to two months. The improvements will be carried out under a full 24/7 closure of the crossing, with a diversion route in place via A15 from Bracebridge Heath / Holdingham roundabout / A153 Grantham Road / A607, and vice versa.

The A607 resurfacing works, taking place between Leadenham and Fulbeck, will start on Wednesday 27 July for six weeks under a full road closure with a signed diversion route in place.

Cllr Davies added: “We’ll be doing everything we can to keep disruption to a minimum during both schemes, including doing our absolute best to keep people moving during these crucial works.

“We’re also aware that there will be some diversion route clash points, but our highways teams will be placing clearly marked signage on nearby roads to ensure motorists know where to go while the projects are on-site.”

For up-to-date information about this and other roadworks, please visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/ roadworks.