Lincolnshire volunteer gets Royal Jubilee recognition with Platinum volunteer award

She will be invited to an exclusive event in London

A Lincolnshire volunteer and long COVID sufferer has been selected as a Platinum Champion volunteer by a panel led by the Duchess of Cornwall, after supporting her community during the pandemic.

Lynnette Pryke, 48, founded the Alford Hub to offer services to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite being on the shielding list and even suffering from long COVID herself.

The Alford Hub has 142 volunteers and has carried out 50,000 tasks from prescription delivery to running a virtual community centre, and Lynnette has been recognised for the brilliant work it does.

She was chosen as a Platinum Champion from more than 200 people who were nominated in the East Midlands, and nationally she joins a lineup of 490 volunteers acknowledged for their efforts.

The awards were initiated by the Royal Voluntary Service charity and its president the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla, in honour of Queen Elizabeth II as her Platinum Jubilee arrives.

It celebrates extraordinary work in local communities from volunteers across the UK, pinpointing those selfless people who make a difference to others every single day.

This is the latest honour for Lynnette, following her UK Neighbour of the Year win earlier in 2022.

All 490 Platinum Champions will receive a specially designed pin and a signed certificate from HRH The Duchess of Cornwall. Further, the 70 most outstanding volunteers have been invited to celebrate at an official jubilee event – a special edition of The Big Jubilee Lunch, at an exclusive London location on June 5.

Lynnette said: “I’m truly honoured to be recognised as a Platinum Champion for my 33 years of service to volunteering. Founding the Alford Hub which offers community services to those most in need has been one of the highlights of my service.

“I’m accepting this award with gratitude and extending it to all the 142 volunteers who have given their time to the Alford Hub. Without them, none of this would be possible.”

Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Cornwall said: “The Platinum Champions Awards, launched by Royal Voluntary Service in honour of Her Majesty The Queen’s 70 years of service, have given us the opportunity to celebrate the remarkable contribution of all volunteers, who truly are the backbone of our country.

“Congratulations to all our Platinum Champions – and my heartfelt thanks to you and to the millions of volunteers across the UK who give their time and talents so generously.”