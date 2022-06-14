Line closed after person hit by train between Lincoln and Grimsby

Update: British Transport Police have confirmed that the person has sadly died. The train line has since reopened – read the latest here.

A person has been hit by a train on Tuesday morning and there is a line closure and disruption to trains on the Leicester/Lincoln/Grimsby and Barton/Cleethorpes routes.

East Midlands Railway said at 9.50am that the line was closed between Lincoln and Grimsby. National Rail said the incident happened between Lincoln and Barnetby.

Trains were suspended between Lincoln and Grimsby and EMR said it expects its advertised timetable to resume on the affected routes by 11.30am – see the latest information here.

#EMRUpdate We regret to report that sadly a person has been hit by a train between Lincoln and Grimsby. Our services will be suspended on this route until the line has reopened. Please follow updates on our website here: https://t.co/hPSAwIl9BF pic.twitter.com/xba7txXjIx — EMR (@EastMidRailway) June 14, 2022

#EMRUpdate Our trains continue to be suspended between Lincoln and Grimsby, emergency services have now arrived and we hope to have the railway reopened in the next 60 minutes. Please check our website here for updates: https://t.co/hPSAwIl9BF — EMR (@EastMidRailway) June 14, 2022

EMR said (at 9.50am): “We are still looking at alternative arrangements to keep you on the move. Please remember that this can take time and be assured that our team are working tirelessly to arrange this as quickly as possible for you. We appreciate your patience whilst we do this.”

Road closed: Please be aware that Station Road at the North Kelsey level crossing leading in to Caistor Road is closed while officers from @BTP deal with an incident. — Lincolnshire Police (@LincsPolice) June 14, 2022

Travelling between Lincoln, Barnetby, Grimsby or Cleethorpes

Customers may use alternative services to/from Newark/Doncaster and change for connecting services to/from Barnetby, Grimsby and Cleethorpes. This will likely extend your journey times by 90 minutes.

If the overall journey is delayed by over 15 minutes, customers may be entitled to claim compensation or a refund should they not be able to complete their journey.

Anyone affected by the incident can contact Samaritans by calling 116 123 and there is also more information online here about the support available.