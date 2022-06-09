Man charged with five offences after Scunthorpe rooftop incident
A man has been charged with five offences after he was arrested following an incident on Bristol Road, Scunthorpe, on Tuesday, June 7.
Cole Smith, 19, of Lichfield Avenue, Scunthorpe, was charged with four counts of criminal damage and one count of affray
Mr Smith is due to appear at Grimsby Magistrates’ Court this morning (Thursday, June 9).
At around 3:15pm on Tuesday 7 June, a man reportedly took to the roof of a building before allegedly making threats and causing damage.