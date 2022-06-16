Man detained under mental health act after Skegness ‘bomb scare’

He was arrested on suspicion of attempted arson

Update 3.20pm, 16 June

A 58-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of attempt arson with intent to endanger life has been detained under the mental health act.

Investigations are ongoing.

Update 10.40am, 15 June

A 58-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempt arson with intent to endanger life. He remains in custody.

Investigations are ongoing and we will release an update when one is available.

Update 15:45

The device has been assessed and there is no danger to the public. It will be removed from the area shortly.

Thank you for your patience.

Original release

Properties on Scarborough Avenue in Skegness were evacuated this morning (14 June) after a device was found.

A 200m cordon was put in place as a precaution and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) will be attending the scene to assess the device. Fire & Rescue were also on scene.

Detective Sergeant Gemma Skipworth said: “We are working closely with EOD to assess the device and to make sure it is safe. We believe there is no wider risk to the public at this time.

“We would like to sincerely thank the local community for their support and patience whilst we work to ensure the safety of everyone in the area. Officers will remain in the area to assist and reassure residents. We apologise for any inconvenience and disruption caused, but rest assured we are doing everything we can to resolve the incident.”

Residents have returned to their properties and the cordon will remain until EOD have assessed the device and deemed it safe. Our investigation continues.