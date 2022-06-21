Missing: Gary from the Skegness area

We are appealing for help to find Gary, 37, who is missing from the Burgh Le Marsh area of Skegness.

He was reported missing on 17 June, but has not been seen in person for several weeks.

We would like the public’s help to find him, and would appeal for anyone who has seen him in recent days or knows where he may be to get in touch.

He is described as white, 5ft 6” tall with a slim build, with short dark brown hair and a moustache. It is unknown what clothing he will be wearing.

If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident 111 of 17 June.