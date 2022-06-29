Nazi graffiti cleaned off Lincoln nature reserve

Anti-social behaviour has “gotten out of hand” in the area

Graffiti of swastikas have been cleaned from a Lincoln nature spot amid a rise in menacing behaviour.

Abbey ward Councillor Martin Christopher, who scrubbed several pieces off vandalism off, says Greetwell Hollow Nature Reserve needs to be kept family-friendly.

One spray-painted messages said ‘Hitler gas Jews’ and other recent ones near a cliff told people ‘Jump’ and ‘Kill yourself’.

There have also been worrying reports of youths in the former quarry with BB guns and makeshift flamethrowers.

The land is owned by the Church of England, who say they are working on a long-term solution to the problems.

“I had messages from residents about the graffiti as soon as I came back from holiday – it’s quite shocking,” Councillor Christopher said.

“This isn’t the first time I’ve had to clean graffiti off. Kids don’t fully appreciate what they’re doing.

“However, when they’re writing ‘gas Jews’, clearly some education has been missing.

The quarry area has seen some awful graffiti appear recently. @churchofengland own the land so @lincolncouncil and @LincolnshireCC cannot deal with issues here.

The @LincolnLibDems donated some money and I did it myself. Thanks @ToolstationUK Graffiti Go is great on stone. pic.twitter.com/qe7FJWWeOa — Martin Christopher (@MartinC_Lincoln) June 28, 2022

“Anti-social behaviour has really gotten out of hand in the area lately. I’ve had reports of kids with BB guns and using a makeshift flamethrower to chase other kids.

“I’ve been down on a few occasions to clean up what I can – you quickly learn what are the best products to use.

“It’s a lovely area which local people really love. It was a lifeline for many in lockdown, and it’s sad to see this happen.”As this isn’t council-owned land, we can’t just go in and start making changes. It is down to the church to manage it.”

A spokesperson for the Church Commissioners for England said: “We are disappointed to learn of the graffiti and anti-social behaviour observed on privately owned land. We are working with our managing agent to provide a proper long-term solution to this problem.”

Lincolnshire Police has not responded to a request for comment about the anti-social behaviour.